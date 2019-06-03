Sephora will close all of its US stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices for diversity training this Wednesday. The initiative is part of the global beauty retailer's efforts at damage control following a recent incident where singer SZA was reportedly accused of stealing at their Calabasas store.



"Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn't stealing," she tweeted, "Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut."

The incident cause social media uproar with many accusing the retail giant of racial profiling. Quickly after, the brand issued an apology and tweeted at the singer: "You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores."

Rihanna sent SZA a Fenty beauty gift card assuring her she's always welcome at the brand."Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!" she said in a handwritten note.

Now, Sephora is trying to make amends. "On the morning of 6/5, every Sephora store, distribution center, and corporate office in the US will close to host inclusion workshops for our employees. These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we're excited to welcome everyone when we reopen," Sephora said in an Instagram post. "Join us in our commitment to a more inclusive beauty community."

The notice was accompanied with a video where the company further emphasized its corporate values. "Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences," the text on the video read. "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

Sephora operates more than 460 stores across the Americas. A spokesperson for Sephora told Reuters the closures were in response to the particular event involving SZA, but also part of its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign that launched last week.

