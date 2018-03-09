It's clear after last night's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 3 that the only possible winner is Shangela. Fight me.
Let's look at the Top 4:
Trixie Mattel has been up-and down throughout the competition, but she is the only contestant who doesn't actually need to win. Mattel is arguably one of the most famous queens to come out of Drag Race, and while she's incredibly talented, she's not necessarily the best at the Drag Race version of drag — her lip sync last night, even without being completely overshadowed by Shangela, was just meh. Trixie has her own TV show, a successful one woman show, and has even been immortalized as a Funko Pop toy. Her legacy is intact, and while she would deserve the crown, it should go to someone for whom it would matter more, because as much as Trixie clearly wants to redeem herself from her disastrous first-run, she already has.
That leaves us with Shangela, who not only deserves to win for her consistent performance on All Stars, but for how well it fits into her narrative. This is now Shangela's third appearance on Drag Race, and we have seen her grow by leaps and bounds with every "halleloo." Like Trixie, Shangela has used her time on the show to grow a flourishing business off of it. Her makeup, style and abilities as a performer have so greatly eclipsed her previous runs that it's almost like they never happened. Shangela's performance in the challenge was hilarious and her lip sync was mind blowing.
Bebe refusing to reveal her lipsticks was BULLSHIT.
Trixie crying over Nancy Pelosi was so pure.
Morgan did herself dirty with Beige Swan, but her runway look was fierce. I'm happy she was able to reintroduce herself to the Drag Race fandom and hope she is able to sell some merch. Girl's gotta eat.
Trixie's runway this week was, without a doubt, the best she's ever looked: the face was beat, her waist was tiny, her padding was wild. But fuck, I wish she wouldn't take her wig off the second she steps off the runway. Full fantasy all the time!
After RuPaul's controversial comments this week, I was pissed that she was so on-point in this episode.
I couldn't believe Shangela had to eliminate someone while wearing that fat suit.