Alt pop star Robyn, designing athletic wear with the namesake label of a beloved Swedish tennis star from the '70s? Believe it! In December, we learned that Robyn has recently entered the fashion world, and now we know a little more about what her upcoming collaboration with Björn Borg will look like — thanks to Instagram.

The official RBN x Björn Borg account launched today, revealing a retro orange logo designed to imitate a record sleeve, as well as the very Robyn slogan "have courage and be kind." Over on Robyn's own account, we got a sneak peak of the clothes when the musician posted a photo of herself modeling a warm wool turtleneck in psychedelic Bowie-style black and white stripes.

Another design hint from past months included a very early 2000s blue tracksuit worn for a Vogue shoot, and in an earlier Instagram post announcing the collaboration.

In an interview accompanying the Vogue photos last year, Robyn explained that she worked with stylist Naomi Itkes and designer Andres Haalthe for the capsule collection, set to drop this month. She said the clothes would be unisex, and inspired by her Swedish youth. They're going to sell out within microseconds, and we can't wait.