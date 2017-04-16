Rihanna's Coachella Outfit Had the Power of a Million Suns
Bow down before the festival queen, Rihanna's Coachella outfit has blown all your faves out of the water.
Bad Girl Riri showed up in the audience wearing a head-to-toe Gucci rhinestone bodysuit complete with facemask. There wasn't a peasant top or wide-brimmed hat in sight for her and yet this is the most festival look I've ever seen.
It should be noted that Rihanna isn't performing at Coachella and yet she's still the center of attention. Look at her catching the light.
And a matching face mask, because of course.
Everyone in the world could see Rihanna's outfit and it still wouldn't be enough people.
