Bow down before the festival queen, Rihanna's Coachella outfit has blown all your faves out of the water.

Bad Girl Riri showed up in the audience wearing a head-to-toe Gucci rhinestone bodysuit complete with facemask. There wasn't a peasant top or wide-brimmed hat in sight for her and yet this is the most festival look I've ever seen.









Also I saw Rihanna jus chillin at Coachella poping in to see Gaga and looked FLAWLESSSSSS pic.twitter.com/t2Vhf5oE0p

— Cathryn Theresa🍊 (@catietcooper) April 16, 2017





It should be noted that Rihanna isn't performing at Coachella and yet she's still the center of attention. Look at her catching the light.









And a matching face mask, because of course.





Everyone in the world could see Rihanna's outfit and it still wouldn't be enough people.