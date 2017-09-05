Objectively perfect human, Rihanna, just keeps getting things right: her latest venture, Fenty Beauty, will include 40 different shades of foundation to cater to all skin tones. *Chef's kiss*

The angel-walking-among-us confirmed the news to an Instagram fan account for her new cosmetics line. When questioned about the move, Rihanna replied her commitment to representing her girls.

"Especially my brown sisters," she wrote "...been left out too many times in the makeup world!"

The Cut reports that Fenty Beauty will be among industry leaders in the battle for diversity, M.A.C's Studio Fix powder foundation comes in 48 shades, while L'Oréal's True Match (which came with a big campaign heralding its inclusion) has 33.

Fenty Beauty will also stock highlighters, eyeshadows, liquid lipsticks and likely, much more. Only three more sleeps until the products become available — get ready to get clicking.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty