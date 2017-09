Here's your friendly reminder that body-positive ray of sunshine Lizzo is "100% that bitch" and she has the DNA tests to prove it. In her new music video, styled by Brooke Candy, Lizzo cavorts around in white lingerie and a wedding gown as she dismisses the fuccbois in her life and prepares to settle down with the love of her life – herself.

We're so happy for her and her!

Watch "Truth Hurts" below...