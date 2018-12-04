Having just opened this past March, The Phluid Project has made waves as the first clothing retail store to be completely gender-free. Proving that a gender-fluid future is not only possible in theory but in practice, the NoHo flagship is working to create a safe shopping experience in a space that can typically be fraught for trans and gender-nonconforming individuals. Curating a mix of brands from Champion to Gypsy Sport, The Phluid Project looks to make gender-free fashion accessible and forward facing.

Using their shared philosophy on gender-neutral clothing as a guiding light, The Phluid Project has teamed up with Nicola Formichetti's NICOPANDA label for a brand new collaboration just in time for the holidays. Showcasing new hoodies, joggers, and an adorable graphic tee, the versatile new capsule works anywhere from stunting at the gym to keeping cozy through the long winter months. And with a gender-less silhouette they make for a great last minute gift for that person that you gave you absolutely no indication of what they wanted for the holidays.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, NICOPANDA will be throwing a Pink Christmas takeover at The Phluid Project this Friday with music by Frankie Sharp and drinks by Drink Babe. Check out the flyer below for more information and shop the full collaboration now available online.