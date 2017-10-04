Can you imagine having a brand so definitive that you can spin it off into French cookies that literally taste like you? No? That's because you're not iconic artist Marina Abramović, who is so Marina Abramović, that there is nothing Marina Abramović left to surprise us about Marina Abramović's endeavors.

Her latest performance art piece is macarons — Marina Abramović-flavored macarons. What that means exactly we just don't know, but it's certainly hugely Marina Abramović. According to ArtNet, the project is in conjunction with luxury dessert brand Kreëmart and Abramović wants her audience to really taste her, or "eat her." She explained in a video that played macarons' release event at Art Frieze London that the project's inspiration came from her childhood.

"My grandmother, early morning, making coffee," Abramović said. "The smell of coffee was everywhere in the house. Then I remember the smells of fresh basil, thyme, cardamom seeds, and exotic smells from the trips I took later on and remember exploring volcanoes and waterfalls and remember this feeling in the early morning when I see the line of the sea just meet the ocean, and ocean meet the sky. All of this, in this macaron of me."

"My work is most of the time immaterial because performance art is immaterial, it is conceptual and limited by time," she continued in a statement. "Kreëmart's work in the medium of sugar is completely immaterial too, because you consume it, you eat it, and it's gone. What is left behind is the memory of what you eat."

Kreëmart alluded to plans to release the macarons in New York, Tokyo, LA, Miami and Milan, but they're currently available for purchase at Harrods in London. Be warned, however, ArtNet says that "much like the artist herself, [the macarons] aren't for everybody."



Iconic.

[h/t i-D]

Images courtesy of Kreëmart