Nicki Minaj Launches 'Queen Radio'

Tomorrow night Nicki Minaj will feed her content-starved fans and make her first foray into broadcast journalism with the debut of her new radio show "Queen Radio" on Apple Music's Beats 1. The first episode — which she's promised will include a live Q&A portion, as well as giveaways of signed merch, tour kits and plane tickets for the best comments and questions — launches Thursday at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT.
She joins Beats 1 Radio's long roster of artist anchors, which includes Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, St. Vincent, Travis Scott, Drake, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Billie Eilish.
"Queen Radio" will have to hold the Barbz over for the next week leading up to the long-awaited and several-times-delayed drop of Minaj's 19-track fourth studio album Queen next Friday, August 17 — from which she's already teased us with bangers "Rich Sex" ft. Lil Wayne, "Bed" ft. Ariana Grande and of course, "Chun-Li."
Tune into Queen Radio here.