Nicki Minaj Launches 'Queen Radio'

Tomorrow night Nicki Minaj will feed her content-starved fans and make her first foray into broadcast journalism with the debut of her new radio show "Queen Radio" on Apple Music's Beats 1. The first episode — which she's promised will include a live Q&A portion, as well as giveaways of signed merch, tour kits and plane tickets for the best comments and questions — launches Thursday at 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT.

