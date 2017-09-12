New Faces: Check Out The Modeling Industry's New Class
With every new season of fashion week comes an emerging cast of fresh faces. This time around, the tide of model newbies proves as considerable competition to even the most seasoned of catwalk queens. We've gathered—alongside creative and casting director Jimi Urquiaga—the top 8 New Faces we foresee making an impact to the modeling and fashion industries. See below for an editorial of the contenders shot by fashion photographer Alexander Saladrigas.
Photographer: Alexander Saladrigas
Styling/Casting/Creative Direction: Jimi Urquiaga
Hair: Shinya Nakagawa
Makeup: Kento Utsubo
Director: Brandon Mercer
Director of Photography: Troy Dobbertin
