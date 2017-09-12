With every new season of fashion week comes an emerging cast of fresh faces. This time around, the tide of model newbies proves as considerable competition to even the most seasoned of catwalk queens. We've gathered—alongside creative and casting director Jimi Urquiaga—the top 8 New Faces we foresee making an impact to the modeling and fashion industries. See below for an editorial of the contenders shot by fashion photographer Alexander Saladrigas.

Photographer: Alexander Saladrigas

Styling/Casting/Creative Direction: Jimi Urquiaga

Hair: Shinya Nakagawa

Makeup: Kento Utsubo

Director: Brandon Mercer

Director of Photography: Troy Dobbertin