A new database aims to tackle the gender inequality in booking nightlife acts by compiling a list of female, trans and gender nonconforming DJs, and they already have a list of over 200 on the East Coast alone.

A group of NYC creatives teamed up with online publication Here You Are New York to create the list in a shared Google Doc. The group is allowing more names to be added to the growing list by submission, and there's also a version that includes photos of the female, femme, trans and gender nonconforming electronic artists featured.

Now, as writer Rose Dommu pointed out, the excuse of "I'd love to book more women and trans people to DJ, but I just don't know any," is no longer valid (not that it ever really was).

