Model Aaron Philip Signs with Elite Model Management

Trans model and advocate for the physically disabled Aaron Philip continues to defy expectations as she announced that she's just signed with Elite Model Management. Philip took to Instagram to make the announcement. "‪Thank you so very much to everyone who has supported me since last november, before that and throughout my life! this hasn't been an easy journey at all," said Philip. "But we did it! i'm so excited & grateful to work hard and share this new chapter of my life with you all "

aaron philip on Instagram: “i’m signed to @elitenyc! ☺️❤️ i’m still so shocked and just at a loss for words tbh 😭💕 i want to express my deep gratitude and thanks to…” In an interview with PAPER in December, the model said that she aspired to become a successful model in order to "dismantle negative stigma," specifically associated with the communities she considers herself part of. "With me being Black, physically disabled, and trans. I want to be involved in everything from runways to beauty campaigns to magazines because I know my perspective should matter as long as I'm confident and beautiful," she said. "I'd like to be a part of this and show the world that muses can be Black, physically disabled, trans and accomplish big things as models if we're given the attention and platform."

#EliteNYC is thrilled to announce the representation of #AaronPhilip. The #NewYorkTimes profiles Philip in today’s paper on breaking new grounds within the industry. Welcome aboard the #EmpowerMeElite team, Aaron! Shot by #BryanWhitely. Read it here: https://t.co/pqJ6GvgJF8 pic.twitter.com/Zn2evMsFsa — Elite New York City (@ELITENYC) September 1, 2018 Elite is now giving Philip that platform, and opening its portfolio to a different kind of diversity. And, as her iconic tweet from November 2017 predicted, it is now over for all of us.