When it comes to global brand recognition, the men of BelAmi are superstars. The adult film company, with headquarters in Prague, are known for being home to a stable of perfect men. We thought who better to star in a fashion story shot by one of our favorite art photographers, Matt Lambert? Matt and his team headed to Prague to shoot the boys in their natural habitat and the photos prove these guys have star quality both with and without clothes.





After the images read our Q&A's with each of them.

Hoyt Kogan 22 years old, Leo

Favorite Food: Steak and fried potatoes

Favorite Film: American Sniper

Favorite Music: Rick Ross

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

I love becoming a sex symbol. I like the fact that so many people fall in love with you when you are a porn star.

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

It makes any relationship quite tedious and creates unnecessary jealousy.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I like to perform in front of the camera and I love it when people are watching me have sex, so the first time was a lot of fun.

What is the favorite film you have made?

Any scene with Christian Lundgren, and as a project, Scandal in theVatican 2.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

I loved my trips to Mexico and New York with Luke Hamill, Phillipe Gaudin, Adam Archuleta, and Andrei Karenin.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

It is still a long way away, I hope, but in the future I would like to be my own boss.





Christian Lundgren 20 years old, Virgo

Favorite Food: Caesar salad and cheesecake

Favorite Film: The Wolf of Wall Street and Deadpool

Favorite Music: Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna, and Rytmus (Slovak hiphop singer)

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

It has given me financial independence and made my sex life much more fun. Normally I am very shy and, here, beautiful partners are coming as a matter of work.

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

It is rather difficult to differentiate my private life from work.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I was certainly nervous, but also pleasantly surprised. My first scene was with Hoyt and that day I also discovered my first anal orgasm.

What is the favorite film you have made?

I like most of the partners I have had so far and my first film will be released this January, The One and Only Christian Lundgren.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

All of my trips with BelAmi are quite an adventure. Have you ever travelled with 30 beautiful boys at the same time? It creates quite a stir.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

I would like to run my own business but maybe I am too introverted for that kind of thing.





Jerome Exupery 24 years old, Taurus

Favorite Food: Roast duck with dumplings and red cabbage…and beer.

Favorite Movie: Harry Potter

Favorite Music: Linkin Park, Martin Garrix

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

The fact that my job and my hobby are the same thing is great. I really like to have sex in any form, at any time and in any place.

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

Living in the same apartment as Helmut! (laughing). Actually, I do love him, but his absent-mindedness is sometimes killing me. On the other hand, I never have to look far for sex.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

It was with Kevin Warhol so there was nothing to dislike about it. I still get a hard-on thinking about it.

What is the favorite film you have made?

I guess my favorite was the Greek Salad series, which is not yet out on DVD.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

My trip to the moon with Helmut! That is what I call our Colombian adventure, especially the last week in San Andres.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

I hope it will never ends, but after I have finished modeling I'd like to be a camera man.

Rick Lautner 26 years old, Leo

Favorite Food: Grilled cheese and vegetables

Favorite Film: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Favorite Music: Prince Rakeem and Big Baby Jesus

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

Social Status!

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

Lots of people already know what you look like naked. They can even locate every pimple on your ass.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I am rarely shy, but the first time having sex on camera I was blushing and sweating. You would know it better if you try it for yourself.

What is the favorite film you have made?

An American in Prague and the big 24 boy orgy (all that jizz). When you shoot with 24 boys you are able to cheat here and there.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

Living my life. It has been quite an adventure so far.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

As a model I have already retired, but I work still with BelAmi as Luke Hamill's production assistant, and unless they kick me out I would like to continue.





Kevin Warhol 26 years old, Leo

Favorite Food: Anything spicy—especially Thai

Favorite Film: The Mask

Favorite Music: Parov Stelar

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

Becoming a virtuoso in sex! I could give lessons by now even to Hugh Hefner.

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

That one can not regain his virginity nor his innocence.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I was just 18-and-a-half with barely any experience. You bet I was nervous.

What is the favorite film you have made?

I have done so many of them that it is hard to choose. Maybe either Back in Africa or Greek Salad would be my favorites.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

It depends on how you define adventure. But I have travelled the world, have been basically on every continent and many exotic places like Bali and Texas, but trying to become a top chat model has been quite an adventure as well. Having 300 people in a chat room and trying to chat to them all at the same time is quite an experience.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

I don't plan on retiring from porn. I'm doing my very best to become a good director and cameraman.





Helmut Huxley 22 years old, Aries

Favorite Food: Chicken breast in leek and cream sauce, with blue cheese, tomato and a beer.

Favorite Film: Pulp Fiction and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Favorite Music: Norah Jones, Bob Marley, Eminem, and Frank Sinatra

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

One travels the world, learns languages, and, on the top of everything, you even learn how to fuck!

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

There are very few things so far that I dislike, but primarily the loss of privacy.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I remember it like it was today. It was in Budapest and filmed by Johan Paulik. I was trembling like a leaf.

What is the favorite film you have made?

Greek Salad and Probar Colombia were my favorites. I love filming with Kevin and Jerome.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

Anything that creates a lot of adrenaline is my preference, like mountain climbing, bungee jumping, flying small planes, and getting drunk with Jerome—the last one is probably the most dangerous of all.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

Once I retire from porn and maybe life, I'll build a tree house, get some buddhist books from George Duroy, and attend to my botanical research. The cannabis family is a favorite of mine.





Antony Lorca 23 years old, Aquarius

Favorite Food: Everything! Especially Chinese, Italian, and burgers, but the best is schnitzel and potato salad

Favorite Film: I love special effects, so my favorite right now is Warcraft

Favorite Music: No real preference, depends on mood

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

I may rephrase this as "what is the best thing about working for BelAmi," as it is not all the same, so the answer would be a lot of traveling, enough money to spend, and a vibrant sex life.

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

Malicious gossip, especially by people who have no idea what they are talking about, but nonetheless make life unpleasant for you.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I wasn't really nervous. Before I could get nervous the whole thing was over.

What is the favorite film you have made?

Currently we are shooting a reality show in Africa, but it is not yet done, and there I met a beautiful, athletic, blond Slovak boy—Nils is his stage name, whose company I enjoy a lot. One may call it a bromance.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

It may sound stupid to anyone who is from there, but I loved my trip to New York and so far that has been my favorite. Here, you can probably see what a country bumpkin I still am (laughing).

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

To live my life with people I like.





Joel Birkin 25 years old, Leo

Favorite Food: Grilled vegetables with chicken breast or T-bone steak

Favorite Film: I have a lot, actually. If it has to be one, The Untouchables

Favorite Music: I love jazz, so Frank Sinatra

What is the best thing about being a porn star?

The whole world now knows about the size of my dick and what I can do with it, so it is a great advertisement for my sex life. What I like most though is traveling to new places and meeting new people.

What is the worst thing about being a porn star?

I don't mind that a lot of people recognize me and maybe want an autograph or to take a picture, but it really bothers me when people assume I'm automatically available for whatever they want.

Tell us about your first scene. Were you nervous?

I grew up in a very macho and homophobic environment, so the first scene was quite a shock. I was thinking all the time, Is this really worth all the trouble it will bring?

What is the favorite film you have made?

Definitely Offensively Large and, in particular, my 3 scenes with Jack Harrer. Of course, there was also Scandal in the Vatican. I was acting and living like a priest and it was very cool and funny at the same time, especially giving blessings to pilgrims in St. Peters Square.

What has been your favorite adventure in life so far?

My first great experience was the first trip to South Africa. It was my first time in a plane, my first time in a luxurious villa, and the city and the country were awesome and fascinating. All the positive energy, happy people. It was like a dream I like to keep returning to.

What would you like to do when you retire from porn?

All my immediate plans are with BelAmi, not only in front of the camera, but also behind it. This company is also like a family to me and I hope to stay around for some time yet. Maybe down the line I would like to try working in international real estate.





Hair David Harborow @ Streeters

Producer Jannis Birsner