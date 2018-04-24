Meek Mill has finally been released from prison after five months and a messy, protracted legal battle. In an Instagram post, the Philadelphia rapper expressed his gratitude for all those who have supported him, writing:

"I'd like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including Jay Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, I'm grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I'm blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don't have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."

In November, Mill was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison for violating his probation terms. The judge and a police officer involved in Mill's case came under swift scrutiny for alleged corrupt behavior. The case made its way to the PA Supreme Court, and according to TMZ, the justices cited that alleged behavior as the crucial point in their decision. Prosecutors also reportedly sided with the justices and were not opposed to Mill being released.

Meek's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ, "Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail. Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured."

In the months following his sentencing, countless celebrities and fans — including Beyoncé and the Philadelphia Eagles — have expressed their support for the rapper. A petition to change his sentence reached over 25,000 signatures, and hundreds gathered outside the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia to rally in support on Mill back in November.

Mill is now out on bail, and while his legal troubles aren't over, at least he can go home.

