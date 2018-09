With its earthen hues and pops of yellow, Ian Griffiths's spring 2019 collection for Max Mara was partly informed by Gaia, the ancient Greek goddess of the Earth. Models including Saskia de Brauw, Karen Elson, Liu Wen, and Halima Aden channeled that divine energy in smokey bronze eyes and cheeks. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Max Mara's spring 2019 show, below.