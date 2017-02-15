UPDATE 5.42PM EST: Webster Hall no longer has any connection with Shkreli, although the event page still exists. It looks like Marty will have to pedal is hate speech elsewhere. Nice.



If you don't already know Donald Trump is president and that means Martin Shkreli, the kind of dude who would make a Truman Show-esque collage of his dream girl and respond to rejection by saying he makes more money than you anyway, is finally letting everybody hear that unreleased Wu-Tang he promised.

The pharmaceutical CEO-bro/former hedge fund manager played into every douchebag stereotype imaginable by paying way too much money for something rare and collectible just so no one else could have it. Shkreli essentially paid millions for a never-heard-before-one-of-a-kind WuTang album which he claimed prior to the election that he would release if Trump won. Well, now that day is here – or five days away.

On February 20 at New York's Webster Hall, Shkreli will allegedly play a whole host of unreleased tracks and give a lecture "investing, healthcare and politics" which you are then able to ask him questions about.

Here's a suggestion for a question you might ask Shkreli, if you're willing to pay the $30-$50 required to get in:

"Hey Martin, why are you the fucking worst?"



[h/t Pitchfork]



