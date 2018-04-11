You might have noticed Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg is taking some heat recently, given the site he originally created to rate girl's attractiveness has become a tool to disable democracy.

The social networking mogul was questioned in Congress yesterday with regards to market research company Cambridge Analytica's capability to harvest data from unsuspecting Facebook users and target them accordingly — therein influencing both Brexit and the 2016 election.

Zuckerberg brought in a booster cushion for the occasion to, presumably, appear taller and his measured, mostly deadpan testimony made for prime meme fodder online.

Let's dive in:

























































Another great day online.

Image via Getty

