Kinetic Movement A pair of massive spinning brushes greeted the crowd at Loewe's spring 2019 show. Built by Italian artist Lara Favaretto, they represented the theme of "kinetic movement" that helped inspire Jonathan Anderson in the studio. Translating Favaretto's big brush installation onto the garments, big bold brush strokes of color gave a pop to trousers and shirts while thick fringe was seen clinging to sleeves and necklines. Across the collection, silks, lace and cottons made for an effortless showcase of Anderson's opulent vision.

Ostrich Bird feathers have emerged throughout fashion week in bursts, but at Loewe, they came out in force. Fluttering ostrich feathers took over the runway on bags and flowing shirts in a kaleidoscope of colors.

Summer Sunset Falling in line with fashion's return to a more elegant and earthy color palette, a swirl of everything from sunset orange and forest green to sandy brown and sky blue brought a toned down touch to Loewe's spring 2019 collection.

Put Your Records On Along the runway, rows of Dieter Rams record players lay like a graveyard to music's past. Some played music while others became the final resting place for a slow spinning collection of ceramics by Japanese artist Ryoji Koie.

Handbag Heaven Loewe is, first and foremost, an icon for handbags, and the spring 2019 collection didn't disappoint. Besides introducing a new bucket bag in a pure white leather adorned with slim leather drawstrings and a stripped leather design, Anderson also debuted a gorgeous mid-sized variety covered in falling fringe tassels and a crocheted beach bag.