Brace yourself because a new Lizzo album is coming and none of us are ready.
The British singer, and mad flute maven, took to Instagram today to confirm the forthcoming release of her sophomore album, Cuz I Love You, due out April 19th on Nice Life/Atlantic. But if that wasn't enough already, Lizzo has also announced a full lineup of dates for her upcoming North American tour in support of the release, kicking off April 24th.
The news follows the release of Lizzo's latest single "Juice." A retro-bop with plenty of nods to late-night channel surfing in the track's '80s-tinged music video, the double-entendre-filled "Juice" sees Lizzo in peak form, overflowing with confidence and joie de vivre. If "Juice" is any indication of what lies on the horizon then the followup to 2015's Big GRRRL Small World is sure to blow us all out of the water. In the meantime, fans can now pre-order the album and get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets before anyone else.
Check out the full announcement for Cuz I Love You and list of tour dates below:
Lizzo Cuz I Love You Tour
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/31-06/01 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/01-08 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
