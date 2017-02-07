Carly Rae Jepsen has just gifted us with what may be the ultimate too-Internet-to-live collaboration, i.e. a new video with Lil Yachty and Mike Will Made-It, in which they remake Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two."

Telling EW that even she thought the combo was "'too weird to say no to!'", Jepsen also added that, "I think that's what we loved about it! It was reaching from different worlds and coming together to make something that hopefully nobody would expect. It was a total blast." Sponsored by Target, shot by Roman Coppola and choreographed by La La Land's Mandy Moore, the full video is set to air during the Grammys, but till then you can watch a teaser for the all the wonderful weirdness below.













[h/t EW]