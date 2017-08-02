Be still your beating heart because Lil Kim, it seems, is well and truly back.



What do we know about it? Practically nothing — apart from the fact the rapper was on set in a "secret location" in an already iconic leather look.

Here she goes:

One more time.

Here she is, sparklier and counting her approx 2k in cash.

And finally, Kim goes off to Cardi. You gotta love it.

Lil Kim last popped up at Remy Ma's set during Summer Jam and that seemed to be that, so what does this all mean? Can we expect comeback or a collab or is Kim just dipping her toe back into the rap game?

Only time will tell.

Image via Getty

