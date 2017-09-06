Las Vegas is one of the most over-the-top shopping cities and these days you can find every global brand and designer under the sun. What's more, while you shop on the Strip, you can treat yourself to a gondola ride at The Venetian, a slice of pizza at New York-New York or views of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas and really feel like you've been transported to those other shopping meccas. Inspired by our very first Las Vegas issue back in 2003, in which we shot models wearing French fashion at Paris Las Vegas, Italian fashion at The Venetian and American fashion at New York-New York, we decided to revisit the idea and give it a 2017 update. We asked three of our favorite women from these countries -- American actress and singer Dove Cameron (Descendants 2), Italian fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni (The Blonde Salad) and French model, designer and student Pauline Ducruet -- to show off the latest runway designs in their respective Vegas home away from home.





Photos by Simon Lipman

Styling by Adele Cany

Hair and makeup by Luna Mariposa at Wilhelmina using Lime Crime

Stylist Assistant: Ella Cepeda

Photo Assistant: Randy Carr

Special thanks to The Venetian Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and New York-New York Hotel & Casino!

