The gorgeous, trippy trailer for Woodshock, the new film written and directed by Rodarte sisters Kate and Laura Muleavy is here, and it looks amazing. The film stars one of their besties, Kirsten Dunst, who plays a grief-stricken woman coping with the loss of a loved one with weed, and what appears to be some light micro-dosing in the forest. There is sublime nature, gorgeous, hallucinatory visuals, magic, slippery grips on reality, and all the wall-sliding you've come to expect from a fall indie release. Woodshock comes to theaters on September 15th.

Watch the trailer for Woodshock below...

