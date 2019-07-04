Kim Kardashian has been awarded $2.5 million in damages — plus $60,000 in lawyer fees — from fast-fashion brand, Missguided USA.

TMZ reports that Kardashian won her suit against Misguided for "using her name and likeness" without permission in order to sell knockoffs of a Yeezy dress she wore — though the win was the result of Missguided failing to respond to the suit. As a result, Kardashian was given $2.5 million by default, though she originally sought $10 million in damages.

According to the publication, the court ruled in favor of Kardashian seeing as how the Missguided website features "entire pages dedicated to selling and knocking off dresses inspired by Kim," though the actual problem is their usage of her photos to make it seem like she endorses the brand.

Kardashian originally filed the suit in February after Missguided debuted a copy of a Yeezy dress she was being fitting in. In the post, Kardashian wrote, "fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?" — an inquiry that Missguided responded to by writing, "The devil works hard but Missguided works harder @kimkardashian you've only got a few days before this drops online."

Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer (I went w the neon vibes instead) P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂 pic.twitter.com/MZiGLmC0yI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2019

According to the publication, Missguided is now permanently barred from using Kardashian's trademarks — including her likeness — to market merchandise.