Kim Kardashian Wants You to Recreate Her Wedding Day Makeup

If there's one thing Kim Kardashian really has an eye for, it's how to mix business with her personal life.



This month, the entrepreneur and reality TV star is celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary of her lavish Italian wedding with Kanye West. And to mark the grand occasion, she's giving her fans the opportunity to recreate her wedding look with her very own bridal makeup line.

Dropping on May 24th (the date of her wedding), the Mrs West Collection is inspired by her own wedding day beauty look created by Kardashian's go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. The line will include a six pan eyeshadow palette, a champagne highlighter, a blush, pink nude lipstick, lip liner, and gloss.

"I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, announcing the launch date (Friday, May 24 at 12 PM PST). "I love finding pics from my wedding day in Italy and sharing them," she said.

Dedivanovic added in a follow up post, "[Kim's] wedding was one of the special highlights of my career."

The full collection will be priced around $100, while the lip bundle will retail for $42, the eyeshadow palette for $30 and highlighter for $20.

With the new collection, Kardashian aims to expand her already burgeoning KKW Beauty empire that already includes a vast range of makeup and fragrances. The brand has reportedly elevated Kardashian's net worth to more than $350 million since first launching in 2017.

For more information, visit kkwbeauty.com.

Photo courtesy of KKW Beauty









