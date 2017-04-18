If you thought Kendrick was unable to match the visual extravaganza that was "Humble", bet you didn't count on him possessing Don Cheadle for "DNA" only rap battle himself with some of the most impressive bars on DAMN. That's right, breathe it in.

Cheadle approaches Kendrick Lamar in an interrogation situation, asking him what the fuck is up with the rapper's "two first names", before Kendrick takes over Cheadles body and the two lip sync verses like there's no tomorrow. The rest of the video is just as great, I mean really.

Watch it here and leave your own body courtesy of Kendrick.











