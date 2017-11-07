Her objectively flawless debut album has established Kelela as one of the most exciting artists to break out in 2017, but it's her visual offerings that will leave you gasping for air. Her latest being the video for her electro-rnb masterpiece, "Blue Light," in which she, quite literally, has sex with her iconic locs. Queen.

There's really not much else to say, except that this might be one of the greatest music video concepts since Britney took over outer-space in "Oops!" If this doesn't win every VMA one can only hope Kanye will emerge and do god's work.