At the premiere of the 44th season of Saturday Night Live, musical guest Kanye West went on a pro-Trump rant after his performance, which was not broadcasted on air. However, the clip is now circulating on the Internet.

The rapper, while wearing a Make America Great Again cap, performed his song "Ghost Town." He then proceeded to discuss his plans for presidency. "It's so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, 'How could you support Trump? He's racist.' Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago," he said. "We don't just make our decisions off of racism. I'ma break it down to you right now … If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don't have to believe in all they policies."

He then called out the audience members who were laughing at him, and claimed that he was being bullied backstage. "You see they laughing at me. You heard 'em. They scream at me. They bully me. They bullied me backstage. They said, 'Don't go out there with that hat on.'" He then thanked the SNL cast members—who were awkwardly silent behind him—for giving him "this platform" despite not agreeing with his political sentiments.

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018 On Sunday Trump, who has had a history of bashing SNL, also came to Ye's support. He tweeted, "Like many, I don't watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told "no"), was great. He's leading the charge!"

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018 Kanye was initially not supposed to perform at SNL's premier. He took the performance slot after Ariana Grande backed out for "emotional reasons."