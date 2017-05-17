Did you camp-out overnight for Anything x Anything? Would you sell your mother's engagement ring for Vetements latest collection? Is your phone case Off White and your hoodie Champion? Then Justin Bieber's SS17 merch is definitely for you!

The new "Purpose The Stadium" line is chock-full of the all the necessities to keep you looking ~cool~ and impractically toasty all summer long. Beware, however: nothing sells streetwear like two chill models leaning against fences on film, so you can bet you're going to need to get in quick to score a couple of these little numbers.

The collection will reportedly be available from June 2 at Justin's Europe and North American tour stops and of course, online at some point. So have a peruse! Enjoy Justin Bieber is fabric-form!

[h/t High Snobiety]

Images courtesy of Purpose the Stadium Tour, Getty

