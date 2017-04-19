I know what you're thinking. This headline! The salt! Too real! Look, I am as here for Justin Bieber's bilingual endeavors as the next human woman. English-speaking artists singing in languages you don't understand are as hot and confusing as that fuckboi who isn't texting back, but that doesn't mean they can or will live up to your expectations IRL.

This was certainly the case for Justin Bieber bringing Luis Fonsi on stage in Puerto Rico. (Justin released an incredible remix for Fonsi's song "Despacito" earlier this week). Fonsi, who forever dresses like he googled 'Latin American pop star fashion sexy', sung his own verse (also remarkably well [thinking face]) and then, well, Justin comes through. Watch his flawless ~live~ rendition of his Spanish verse for yourself.

Christ, he just gives up in the middle there.

Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend.

Then again, does anyone even sing live anymore? Clearly not.

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Image via Getty.