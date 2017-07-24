Justin Bieber's team released a statement this afternoon with the rather surprising message that he would be canceling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Read the full statement below:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

Stay tuned for updates.

Image via Getty

