Just when we found out we've been pronouncing Ariana Grande's name wrong this whole time, we also now have learned that everyone's favorite Twitter commentator and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, has graciously ignored our constant butchering of her name as well.

It was actually in response to a tweet about Grande's last name that Teigen clarified she is Chrissy TIE-gen, not TEI-gen, as most people are accustomed to saying.

She also added a short video in which she declared, "I'm tired of living this lie. It's Tie-gen. Isn't it mom?" To which her mother yells off camera, "Yep!"

Take it from Chrissy: being overly accommodating is officially for the birds.

Photo via Getty

