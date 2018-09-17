Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Just when we found out we've been pronouncing Ariana Grande's name wrong this whole time, we also now have learned that everyone's favorite Twitter commentator and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen, has graciously ignored our constant butchering of her name as well.

It was actually in response to a tweet about Grande's last name that Teigen clarified she is Chrissy TIE-gen, not TEI-gen, as most people are accustomed to saying.

She also added a short video in which she declared, "I'm tired of living this lie. It's Tie-gen. Isn't it mom?" To which her mother yells off camera, "Yep!"

Take it from Chrissy: being overly accommodating is officially for the birds.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More