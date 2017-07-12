Paris Hilton, DJ extraordinaire and artist behind this objectively magical track, is returning with a new single "Summer Reign" tied to 'Rosé Rush,' her 23rd perfume. She has shut down the entire game.

"Summer Reign" sounds like your classic EDM banger, which fits perfectly with Paris's dulcet tones. There's no release date for either the track or the perfume at this stage, but I really hope it drops soon so we can all wear sleeveless situations and writhe in some sort of sand to the sweet sound of Paris. In fact reports say it could be as soon as Friday, what a world.

Listen below! Get excited! Feel the Rosé Rush! Buy Paris's merch!

Image via Getty





