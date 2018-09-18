Sharpie Doodles Creative director Sophie Hardeman covered models in her own whimsical sharpie doodles, both on garments and their faces (done in collaboration with makeup artist Allie Smith). The patterns included sexy cartoons, weed leaves, devils, and vintage cell phones.

Denim Hardeman is known for denim, sustainably made, which was shown for spring 2019 (called "Sprung Flung") in several iterations: ruffled shorts, a thong, a corset, in cow print. We especially loved the Canadian tuxedos formed in waves of denim, swirled together to make jeans and jackets.

Nailed It The Guinness guy has nothing on these long, swirling nails (by Nails by Juan), which were even attached to accessories.

Practice Safe Sex Safe sex and consent were major themes; garments featured condom-size pockets, and Hardemen even released their own custom-made condoms in collaboration with Say It With a Condom. Models even played with condom balloons!