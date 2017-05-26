Gucci Mane's 'Droptopwop' Project Is Here As Promised
As promised, Gucci has released his project Droptopwop on the one year anniversary of his release from jail and it's a banger.
#DropTopWOP 10:17AM #1017 5/26/17
A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on May 24, 2017 at 7:19am PDT
Earlier this week, Gucci released the video for "Hurt Feelings," in which Guwop and Metro hit Magic City strip club in Atlanta.
2 Chainz, Offset and Rick Ross all jump on tracks on the project. Stream Droptopwop on Apple Music.
