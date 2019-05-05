The Doubles Club in New York was the place to be on Saturday night. Luxury cosmetics brand Gucci Beauty threw a throwback '70s-vibed bash in honor of the launch of their revamped makeup collection, which for now only includes its new set of lipsticks.

The designer label, in collaboration with their new Global Makeup Artist Thomas de Kluyver, created 58 luxe lipsticks in a variety of finishes. According to a report by Allure, 36 of the lipsticks have a satin finish, which de Kluyver describes as "creamy and velvety with strong color payoff." Meanwhile, 18 are a sheer voile texture, and there are also four balms (three tinted, one clear).

"There's this real connection with old-Hollywood glamour, and you can see that in the style of the packaging and the displays on the counters," de Kluyver told Allure. And like the products' style of packaging, the Doubles Club was decked out in "richly textured décor that evokes the year it opened, in 1976." There were also mirrors, on which guests were free to doodle with the lipstick samples.

In attendance were the faces of the lipstick collection: Dani Miller, the lead singer of punk band Surfbort, models Mae Lapres, Achok Majak and Ellia Sophia. And of course, Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele was present as well. Actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, who has been a Michele patron, was also at the Doubles Club last night.

See more photos from the party in the gallery below.

According to Gucci, "new chapters for the other elements of the face will debut soon." Can't wait to see the rest of the Gucci Beauty makeup line.