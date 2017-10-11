Gucci made the pretty momentous announcement today that beginning with its Spring/Summer 2018 collection the global fashion house be a fur-free brand. Gucci's president and CEO Marco Bizzari made the announcement today during the 2017 Kering Talk at the London College of Fashion.

Bizzari said, "Being socially responsible is one of Gucci's core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals. With the help of HSUS and LAV, Gucci is excited to take this next step and hopes it will help inspire innovation and raise awareness, changing the luxury fashion industry for the better."

The new policy will include a ban on mink, coyote, raccoon dog, fox, rabbit, karakul (also known as Swakara, Persian lamb or astrakhan) and all other species specifically bred or caught for fur, according to the Humane Society of the US (HSUS).

Gucci joins several other major fashion brands and retailers in going fur-free, including Armani, Stella McCartney, Yoox Net-a-Porter and HUGO BOSS.

Senior manager of fashion policy for The HSUS PJ Smith praised Gucci's decision, saying, "Gucci's decision is a game-changing moment in the fashion industry. We'll look back at this moment, I predict, and see that this was the turning point when the business world turned away from fur and substituted cruelty-free garments in its place."

Simone Pavesi, the manager of animal free fashion for LAV, an organization that works for animal rights, said, "Gucci's decision will radically change the future of fashion. Respect for animals is becoming more entrenched in people's values and the great names of fashion are gradually implementing social responsibility policies to reflect that. As fashion becomes more and more ethical, supply chains that revolve around animals will be a thing of the past."



