The All-Black Team Behind ‘Girls Trip’ Just Made History
Girls Trip, the summer comedy that's become an instant hit and audience-favorite, just made cinematic history as the first film made by an all-black team to make $100 million at the box office. And since it's been in theaters for less than a month, that number will only continue to grow.
The film had a black director, producers and screenwriters, and stars actresses Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and breakout star Tiffany Haddish. Girls Trip made $31 million during opening weekend alone, and the $100 million mark that's making history only accounts for domestic profits.
Congratulations to the whole team!
