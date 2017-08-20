Girls Trip, the summer comedy that's become an instant hit and audience-favorite, just made cinematic history as the first film made by an all-black team to make $100 million at the box office. And since it's been in theaters for less than a month, that number will only continue to grow.

The film had a black director, producers and screenwriters, and stars actresses Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and breakout star Tiffany Haddish. Girls Trip made $31 million during opening weekend alone, and the $100 million mark that's making history only accounts for domestic profits.

This is amazing!!! So proud of the entire #GirlsTrip team! We are so thankful to everyone who came out and supported us ❤️️❤️️❤️️ pic.twitter.com/BwfAusalVL

