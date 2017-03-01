It's been quite clear for a while that the Hadid sisters currently rule the fashion world. From runways to ad campaigns to our very own magazine cover, they are ubiquitous. Now, Gigi Hadid has conquered another new sphere: She will be the cover star for the very first issue of Vogue Arabia.

The model, who is half-Palestinian and "proud of it," announced her cover spot today on Instagram. "Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia," she wrote in the caption. "I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so."

"The collage of countries across the Arab world are long-deserving of a place in fashion history," Vogue Arabia editor-in-chief Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz said about the inaugural issue. "There's no better first 'face' to lead the charge for Vogue Arabia than Gigi, a model who defines tomorrow's entrepreneurial and dynamic generation."







Wow this face!! Proud and excited to be the one to shoot the first cover and inside beauty image of #VogueArabia featuring the ultimate beauty @gigihadid styled by @brandonmaxwell hair by @ward_hair make up by #yadim nails by @ginaviv kisses iv ❤️❤️❤️ thank you @voguearabia @deenathe1st نقدم لكم غلاف أول عدد مطبوع من مجلة ڤوغ العربية بعدسة إينيس وفينود، والذي يصوِّر عارضة أزياء العام جيجي حديد. الرابط في البايو. #ڤوغ_العربية_هي_أنا

Vogue Arabia will be the 22nd international title for the fashion brand, and will be printed in both English and Arabic editions. The first copy hits newsstands March 5 (though the digital edition has been churning out content since last October).







Splash image via Vogue Arabia.

