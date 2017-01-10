Tequila purveyor and national treasure George Clooney has responded to Donald Trump's comments about Meryl Streep after her Golden Globes speech.

If you are alive and breathing in 2017 you will know Mama Meryl took down the overfilled-sandbag that is our President-Elect by admonishing his mocking of a disabled reporter at a campaign event.

Trump, as expected, clapped back immediately calling Streep "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood," despite describing her as "excellent...a fine person, too" in 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter .





Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017





Blessed George was not having a bar and rushed to Meryl's defense, reportedly responding: "Aren't you supposed to be running the country?"

"I didn't vote for him, I don't support him, I don't think he's the right choice....At this moment in our lives we have to hope that he doesn't destroy everything. The reality is you have to hope he will do a decent job because if the United States fails, really terrible things happen, so you have to hope that he can."

The Don may need some aloe for that 100% certified fresh burn.

[h/t The Guardian]

Image by csztova via Flickr.