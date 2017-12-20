In what might be the best sidestep from the queen of our hearts, Frances Bean Cobain has decided to become a bonafide Instagram foodie celebrity and we couldn't be more here for it.

In a post uploaded to her main account, @space_witch666, Cobain announced that she would be uploading cooking routines and recipes of her favorite dishes to @spacewitchin_in_thekitchen.

She has already kicked off the page with Bratwurst & Butternut Squash Hash, Baked egg in an Avocado and some fan art. The recipes seem to be low-maintenance and relatively idiot-proof — just how I like it.

Here's a tasty wee morsel Cobain posted yesterday — is this not a dream?

So what are you waiting for? Time to join in on the kitchen witchin.'

Image via Getty

