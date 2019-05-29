Today, and just in time for Pride Month, Fossil announced an exclusive partnership with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation's first and largest LGBTQ youth services organization.

To commemorate this union, Fossil has launched a limited-edition watch with solid-colored straps matching the rainbow flag (or a multicolored strap), and recruited several famous famous to front its campaign. They include Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards , activist Blair Imani, Pose star Dyllón Burnside , activist and author Jacob Tobia, and photographer Steph Grant, who all model the watch in colorful campaign imagery.

Furthermore, Fossil's Pride watch and partnership with HMI coincides with the launch of company-wide initiative called Make Time For Good. The initiative aims to "inspire, ignite and activate five million changemakers by 2025," according to a press statement. There are multiple engagement opportunities, from content sharing to various campaigns. For those wanting to learn more on how to get involved with MTFG, go here. Meantime, the Fossil Pride watch comes in a limited-edition case of up to 1,000 pieces. The watch and case retails for $75, and the multicolored strap is an additional $20. You can get them at select Fossil stores and here. All proceeds from the watch benefit HMI and its ongoing efforts.