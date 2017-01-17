After sharing her shimmering holiday gift "Trump's Nuts Roasting On An Open Fire," bonafide music icon and prophet Fiona Apple has shared a new entry in her Trump resistance campaign, aptly called "Tiny Hands," made with composer Michael Whalen.

The song--written for the Women's March in D.C. and cities all over the country this weekend--contains only one line, repeated as a chant: "We don't want your tiny hands/anywhere near our underpants."

(Header photo via Billy Farrell/BFA)