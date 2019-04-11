As if our Fenty Beauty obsession wasn't already shooting up our credit card bills, Rihanna may now be launching a Fenty Skincare line.



According a trademark filed under 'Fenty Skin' on March 25, 2019, the US Patent and Trademark Office's official website indicates the singer might be extending her Fenty Beauty empire.

The registration further lists the type of products that might be in the making, including "medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators." We'll take one of everything, please!

This, however, isn't the first time rumblings of a Fenty skincare line have surfaced. Back in 2017, a fan tweeted a similar copy of a trademark registration, filed under 'House of Fenty.' At the time, the trademark listed cosmetics such as "creams, lotions, gels, toners, and cleansers."

Despite the beauty industry's increasingly diverse initiatives, skincare continues to be a space that still lags behind in its inclusivity efforts. As it stands, most skincare labels create products that specifically cater to lighter skin tones and related concerns. The arrival of a brand like Fenty Beauty within skincare might shake things up, much like it did with its extensive foundation shades, inspiring other beauty labels to do the same.

While no official launch date has been set yet, the trademark has reportedly been approved. Here's hoping!