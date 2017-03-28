Eckhaus Latta, *the* anti-fashion fashion darlings of our times, have launched a new campaign shot by Heji Shin that features real-life couples having real-life sex while semi-adorned in Eckhaus Latta's SS17 collection. The beautiful images of diverse couples of all sexual orientations in flagrante feels right on time for Eckhaus Latta, a brand known for their gender-neutral clothing, inclusivity, and avant-garde provocation. Rather than feeling crass or pornographic, the campaign feels intimate and sensual, a gesture with the intent to normalize sexual expression in all its magnificent variety.



We have reached out to Eckhaus Latta for comment, but in the meantime, you can see the entire campaign in its NSFW glory here.

[h/t Out Magazine]