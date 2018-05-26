Dua Lipa blows our minds yet again, this time with the announcement of an upcoming clothing line she's releasing with H&M-owned; fashion brand /Nyden. The singer, who just released her new single "One Kiss" featuring Calvin Harris, made the exciting announcement through Instagram. The line will consist of four collections, including jewelry and accessories, which Dua will have total creative control over.

Although the video doesn't give us a full preview of what's in store, there are snippets of some patterns and of Dua and the /Nyden team hard at work. "/DuaLipa" drops Fall 2018.



Image via Getty

