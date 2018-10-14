It's been a while since people have been speculating about Drake's rumored son, and with his album Scorpion he confirmed the news that he is, indeed, a father. His son is rumored to be to one-year-old Adonis—whose mother is allegedly French artist and former adult film star, Sophie Brussaux. And in a recent interview on LeBron James's unscripted HBO series, The Shop, he opened up about fatherhood.

"I have a son, he's a beautiful boy," the rapper said, showing a photo from his phone to the basketball player. LeBron commented, "Crazy blue eyes." "He's already in the pool shooting the basketball," Drake continued. "He's gonna get to a certain age, I'm gonna bring him right to 'Bron's house and I'ma be like, 'Yo, summer camp at Bronny's house!"

"I'm just excited," he continued. "All of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."

Drake did not reveal the actual names of his child, and his child's mother. Instead, he said, "I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we've had our moments." He continued, "I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don't want like, I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I'm just really excited to be a great father."