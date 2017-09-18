The cast of 9 to 5, otherwise known as superstars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, reunited at the Emmys last night to present the Best Supporting Actor award and not only did Fonda shimmy in a great little dig at the spoiled cheeto (occasionally) inhabiting the White House, Dolly went off about her tits. Blessings.

This is how the whole situation went down.

"In 1980," Fonda, who it must be noted, looked like a queen in a fuschia ensemble and extensions, "we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss."

Tomlin went on, "And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss." Premiere drag.

Parton then took over the whole damn show and started talking about her impressive rack, sharing with the crowd her personal nicknames for the girls and why, just like lead actors, they need support. Ayo! The total rack-riff lasted for about 45 seconds and boy, are we grateful. Of course, Parton rounded off the discourse by asking for a vibrator.

Watch these icons spar below.