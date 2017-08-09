Earlier this year, artist Dana Schutz's work "Open Casket" caused overwhelming backlash when it was displayed at the Whitney Biennial, with detractors saying its depiction of the body of Emmett Till was racially insensitive given that Schutz is white. After strong debate within the artistic community over whether a white artist can use black suffering as artistic inspiration, the painting was removed.





At the Whitney, a protest against Dana Schutz' painting of Emmett Till: "She has nothing to say to the Black community about Black trauma." pic.twitter.com/C6x1JcbwRa

— Scott Y. (@hei_scott) March 17, 2017





At the time, Schutz told ArtNet, "The anger surrounding this painting is real and I understand that. It's a problematic painting and I knew that getting into it. I do think that it is better to try to engage something extremely uncomfortable, maybe impossible, and fail, than to not respond at all."

The backlash for Schutz didn't end there, though.

Led by a collective of Boston-based artists, a new protest aimed at blocking her latest exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art is underway. A letter from the group addressed to ICA curator Eva Respini said, "We were hoping to hear the ICA resist the narrative that Black people can be sacrificed for the greater good. The ICA has the responsibility to challenge dominant narratives, the appropriation of Black pain, and their role in history as institutions and individuals uplifting imagery with the potential to incite violence."

The exhibition, which does not include "Open Casket," went ahead anyway, and is planned to run until November.

Now, 78 members of the National Academy, including famed artists like Marina Abramovic, Cindy Sherman, Chuck Close and Kara Walker have written their own letter of support for Schutz and the ICA.

"As fellow artists and architects, we wholeheartedly support cultural institutions like the ICA Boston who refuse to bow to forces in favor of censorship or quelling dialogue," they wrote. "It is also of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others."

They continued, "We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance."

Here is the full letter:

August 3, 2017



As members of the National Academy, we would like to voice our unequivocal support for Dana Schutz, who was recently excoriated by a group of Boston artists who were demanding that her current exhibition at the ICA in Boston be canceled, a demand meant to penalize Schutz, the artist behind Open Casket, a controversial painting featured at the 2017 Whitney Biennial, which draws on the well-known photograph of Emmett Till lying disfigured in his casket.

This painting is not included in the ICA exhibition.

As fellow artists and architects, we wholeheartedly support cultural institutions like the ICA-Boston who refuse to bow to forces in favor of censorship or quelling dialogue.

It is also of the utmost importance to us that artists not perpetrate upon each other the same kind of intolerance and tyranny that we criticize in others.

We support the ICA-Boston and its decision to exhibit the works of Dana Schutz, and to maintain programming that fosters conversations between people with different points of view, especially given our current political climate of intolerance.

