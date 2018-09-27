Greek Goddesses
Greece is a magic place. It's where Lindsay Lohan danced for world peace in Mykonos and where Cher dropped in from a helicopter to sing Abba songs. It's also the source of inspiration for designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi's third season at Chloé.
Channeling Greek goddesses, Ramsay-Levi crafted a spring 2019 collection fit for the ultimate Greek getaway. Fabrics flowed with a summery lightness as chitons, or the long woolen tunics of ancient Greece, found new life on the modern #ChloeGirls that Ramsay-Levi designs for.
Did You Stone Those Shirts?
Stones, corals, and shells brought an earthen beauty to Chloé's latest collection. Aside from the chunky circular stone necklaces, it was the leather chest pieces and pleated white dress adorned with the gemstone appliqués in subtle shades of blue, brown and yellow that had us melting.
Earring Envy
From tassels to bedazzled busts, the bold earrings on display at Chloé's spring 2019 show proved that bigger is better.
Gladiator Sandals
What would a Greek goddess revival be without gladiator sandals? Ramsay-Levi's final few looks brought back the ancient footwear. Embellished with bronze, gold, and silver plating, the leather footwear effortlessly struck a balance between masculine silhouettes and feminine flair.
Pretty in Prints
Among the pleats and peplum, Chloé's boho prints brought some worldly spice to the runway. Taking inspiration from the Persian rugs that hugged the runway, the eclectic patterns took over everything from trousers and vests to flowing shirts and skirts.
