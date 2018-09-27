Greek Goddesses

Greece is a magic place. It's where Lindsay Lohan danced for world peace in Mykonos and where Cher dropped in from a helicopter to sing Abba songs. It's also the source of inspiration for designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi's third season at Chloé.

Channeling Greek goddesses, Ramsay-Levi crafted a spring 2019 collection fit for the ultimate Greek getaway. Fabrics flowed with a summery lightness as chitons, or the long woolen tunics of ancient Greece, found new life on the modern #ChloeGirls that Ramsay-Levi designs for.